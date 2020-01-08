Awards season has now well and truly begun – a statement that will excite as many as it upsets. The latest batch of nominees announced are for the 20th annual Game Developers Choice Awards. The event is described as the "leading peer-based video game event celebrating the industry's top games and developers".

Winners will be honoured at the official ceremony set to take place at the San Francisco Moscone Center on March 18th during GDC 2020. The event is held in conjunction with the Independent Games Festival Awards, which we covered yesterday.

Nominees across the board are quite varied, which is always nice, and even the best mobile game category is respectable – something gaming awards shows seldom get right.

Here are the best mobile game nominees:

Sayonara Wild Hearts

What the Golf?

Grindstone

Sky: Children of the Light

Call of Duty: Mobile

Honourable Mentions:

Mutazione

Assemble with Care

Pilgrims

Archero

Card of Darkness

Mini Motorways

As nice as it is to see all these great titles getting the recognition they deserve, mobile games aren't particularly well represented in other categories. Maybe next year, eh?

Telling Lies and Mutazione both earned an honourable mention for best narrative. Manifold Garden is nominated in the best debut category and managed an honourable mention in the best technology category. Sayonara Wild Hearts is nominated for best visual art and best audio.

Lasts year's best mobile game winner was Florence, which had some stiff competition from Alto's Odyssey, Reigns: Game of Thrones, Holedown, and Donut County. The honourable mentions were similarly good, with Furistas Cat Café, The Room: Old Sins, Pocket Run Pool, Alphabear 2, and Twinfold all getting a shout-out.

If you happen to be attending GDC 2020, your pass should get you access to the ceremony. You'll find more info over on the event's official site.