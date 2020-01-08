We've no shortage of companies putting out retro handhelds, mini arcade cabinets, and everything in between. Now, Hyperkin has announced its Retron Jr. system that allows you to play Game Boy, Game Boy Colour, and Game Boy Advance games on your TV.

The boxy system itself looks kinda neat, and while it's seemingly quite a basic piece of kit – hopefully with a price to match – the Retron Jr. is still something I can see plenty of folks getting behind.

As first reported by Nintendo Life, it connects to your TV via HDMI and outputs at 720p. The bundled wireless 'Scout' controller can alternatively be connected to the console via a 6ft USB-C cable. Interestingly, it sounds like you might even be able to connect two Retron Jr. systems together to play multiplayer titles using a link port. The console also has a 3.5mm headphone socket.

Another point to note is that the system is based on emulation as opposed to FPGA tech. It's certainly a neat idea, but, as I say, the price will need to be fairly low for me to think about picking one up.

I've still got a bunch of my old Game Boy cartridges from back in the day lying around the house, though I must admit that my collection is 90% movie tie-ins and other such rubbish. Still, it would be cool to play through the one or two actually decent Game Boy classics I own.

The Retron Jr. currently has no solid release date or price. You can see Hyperkin's full range of products over on its official site.

In other retro console news, My Arcade recently announced its Super Retro Champ Switch-style system and Street Fighter II: Champion Edition mini arcade cabinet. Both look great, especially the Retro Champ.