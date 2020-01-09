Here in the UK, Royal Mail just announced and showed off their new range of video game-themed postage stamps, all of which show love to the wonderful heritage of the British video game industry.

And I think it's fair to say that it's a wonderful idea. The likes of Wipeout, Tomb Raider, Lemmings, and Populous have become iconic game franchises, and without them the gaming landscape today would be very different indeed.

Though it's also a little bittersweet. The fact is that many of the development studios responsible for these games have long since closed down, the properties sold off, and the franchises essentially existing in a state of limbo. These are relics of a bygone era as far as the video game industry as a whole is concerned, and while it's wonderful seeing the industry respected like this, it's also a little heartbreaking.

After all, the franchises that are included, and aren't arguably dead, are now developed in other countries entirely. WipeOut Omega Collection? Developed in Sweden. The latest Tomb Raider games? America and Canada. It's a bit heartbreaking, but these show the world what the British gaming industry used to look like, not what it is today.

Which is exactly why something had to be done, and here I've decided to list off gaming franchises that are relevant in the UK right now. These are the gaming franchises that actually produce jobs right now, contribute to the economy, and prove that the British gaming industry isn't just historically important, but relevant in the modern era. You can also play them on mobile, which always helps.

Here are five British gaming franchises you can play on mobile right now that deserve a space on British postage stamps. And let us know what games you want on postage stamps, if any, in the comments below…