A few updates have hit Pokemon Masters today. Compared to the recent additions of Legendary events and new Sync Pairs it's a fairly low key affair with new a difficulty setting being added to the main story, an EX Challenge and additional content to the New Year's Rally.

The added difficulty setting to the game's main story will be available from Interlude 1 through to Chapter 18 in co-op. This will allow players to team up and tackle these fights on Super Hard. This can only be attempted a certain number of times each week that will reset every Monday.

Naturally, you will have to beat each of these co-op missions on Very Hard before attempting to complete them on Super. If you successfully win each of these tough battles you'll earn yourself a plethora of items that can be used for upgrading gear.

Speaking of gear, there will also be a new EX Challenge for players to tackle as well. This sees players doing battle against Hau and his Raichu as well as other generic trainers. The rewards up for grabs for defeating the Alolan native are 1 and 2-star Ground bandannas.

Finally, new missions have been added to the New Year's Rally that will allow players to earn 3,4 and 5-star power-ups for completing them. These can be used for strengthening your Sync Pairs and I still need several of the 4-star variants to continue my journey to make my Chandelure flawless.

However, there doesn't seem to be an awful lot of them on offer honestly, with only three 3-star, two 4-star and one 5-star being available to collect. However, the missions are very straightforward. Though they're broken down into 5 missions, it's essentially one large mission where you'll have to use a Sync moves 100 times. Which, if you're grinding in other events at the moment will come naturally anyway.

Pokemon Masters is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.