Yesterday at CES, Dell unveiled its Nintendo Switch-like Concept UFO. Much like the Switch, it's a tablet with detachable controllers that can be played either as a handheld or home console of sorts. The twist is that it runs Windows 10 and can play up-to-date PC titles.

From what I've seen, this is a chunky piece of kit that boasts an 8-inch screen, putting it ahead of the Switch's 6.2-inch screen. Specs for the Alienware-branded portable are still unannounced, but some of the playable games at CES include Mortal Kombat 11, World War Z, and Rocket League. I suppose the real test would be seeing how it handles, for example, the recent PC port of Red Dead Redemption 2.

With it being Alienware, I think it's probably safe to assume we're looking at a fairly hefty price tag. Battery life will also be a real decider; it's no doubt going to be incredibly tricky to get Switch-level battery life out of a device designed to play PC games.

We're always pushing what's possible in the realm of gaming. Introducing our newest gaming innovation, #ConceptUFO. Watch the official unveiling on Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. PST. #CES2020 https://t.co/lNV4TM1eXe pic.twitter.com/6TwCI9nfc1 — ALIENWARE (@Alienware) 6 January 2020

I'd say it's all very early days, though despite the name, Concept UFO seems a little further along in development than your average fantasy hardware shown off at a tech show. It's not just a far-fetched concept but a real, playable system at this point.

So if it does make it to market, will it be a sizeable competitor to the Switch? I'd say probably not. The inevitably ludicrous price alone will be enough to put most off, and then there are the numerous concerns regarding battery life, overheating, and specs. Part of the appeal of the Switch is its simplicity, not to mention the quality of Nintendo's first-party titles, which is something you might lose here. Tom's Guide has further info in their hands-on.

Regardless, shrinking a gaming laptop down to a Switch-style system is a neat idea, and I look forward to seeing how the Concept UFO shifts and changes over time.