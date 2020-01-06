Back in September, we reported on the start of a Kickstarter game for a title called Bound By Blades. The developer was looking to raise $30,000 to fund the creation of their game, which they, unfortunately, they didn't reach.

However, they're still planning to release the game, albeit with a smaller scope than previous. In a recent developer update video – which can you watch below – Zeth discussed some of these changes, including a redesign that will implement a rogue-lite system that's inspired by Slay the Spire.

You'll also be able to see some of the changes they've made too such as speeding up the response times for blocking, attacking and dodging. This will hopefully make the game feel a lot smoother and tactile than in the demo version of Bound By Blades. On top of that, if you now perfectly time a dodge it will reflect projectiles back at the enemy.

There's also a new boss on display, though the character model for her isn't finished yet. It shows off how tricky the game will become as you progress further, almost looking like a bullet hell shooter at times with several lightning orbs filling the screen, requiring fast dodges to avoid taking serious damage.

The biggest change will be ditching the Monster Hunter style of progression that would involve a lot more grinding. Instead Bound by Blades will adopt a Slay the Spire map system instead, giving the whole game a rogue-lite spin instead of being an ongoing RPG.

That might even be good news for some, seeing as roguelikes are still very much in vogue at the moment. Either way, I'm certainly pleased to see that game is still in development despite the Kickstarter not being a complete success and hopefully even with the reduced scope it will turn out to be an excellent title.