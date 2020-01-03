Idle Defense: Dark Forest originally launched for Android in September of last year. It's proven to be a popular title since then, having reportedly been downloaded over an impressive 700,000 times. It only makes logical sense then that the game would be making its way over to iOS eventually.

It won't be too long to wait either if you're an Apple user with a penchant for tower defense and idle game hybrids. Idle Defense: Dark Forest will be available for iOS devices on 9th January, which is less than a week away at the time of writing.

As mentioned, Dark Forest is a hybrid of tower defense and idle gaming. There are 10 different tower variants to choose from, each with their own advantages and disadvantages. There are some that launch volleys of arrows down on your enemies while others prefer longer, slower deaths by secreting poison on their foes, wearing them down instead.

Beyond turrets, there are also several demonic entities that can help you out as well. Then there's also the idle elements, which means gathering a lot of resources. There is a feature within the game where you can spend some of these resources to be resurrected, should you fall in battle. This effectively means that if you've got enough you should never be able to lose.

Idle Defense: Dark Forest also has a bit of a story behind all the tower defense and idle gameplay. The game starts with a young wizard burning down half his school and breaking a magical seal to Hell at the same time. Hence the demons running about and the need for towers to eliminate them.

Idle Defense: Dark Forest is now available to pre-order over on the App Store. Alternatively, if you're an Android user, the game is already available on Google Play. It's a free-to-play title with in-app purchases.