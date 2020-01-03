Polish developer Robot Gentlemen has released a follow up to the popular 60 Seconds called 60 Parsecs! for both iOS and Android. It was previously released on Steam in 2018 where it's had a pretty positive reception since launch.

60 Parsecs! is a space adventure and survival game where you'll initially be tasked with gathering as many things as possible in 60 seconds before your space station is set to explode. Once you've managed to reach that escape shuttle you'll have to ensure that your crew survives long enough to reach and explore new worlds.

To do this you'll not only have to make use of the limited supplies you scavenged during your last 60 seconds aboard your former home – which can include everything from soup cans to sock puppets. There will also be a plethora of decisions you'll have to make throughout the journey and manage relationships to prevent everyone from going a bit crazy and trying to murder each other or you.

There will also be different worlds to explore that can potentially yield resources to help keep your ragtag team alive. It's also procedurally generated and has permadeath so it'll probably take you a few runs to get a feel for the best choices to make and supplies to prioritise.

If that all sounds a bit too depressing, fear not. 60 Parsecs! is more of a dark comedy than simply being dark. It's a fairly similar tone to their previous game 60 Seconds, which we reviewed previously. describing it as equal parts funny and distressing – which isn't a combination you find all that often.

60 Parsecs! is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a premium title that costs $3.99. Alternatively, you can grab it on the Nintendo Switch where it's available for $9.99.