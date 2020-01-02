Ride the New Year joy and kick off 2020 by casting your vote for the Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award before tonight's midnight deadline.

Simply select your most enjoyable portable gaming experience of the past year from our fine finalists (as nominated by PG.com readers back in December) and go back to enjoying the final fun of the festive break before life begins again properly next week.

There's a fabulously wide range of titles, from big, boastful popular choices to caringly crafted lesser-known options, and ranging in style from fast-paced first-person shooters all the way to steady-paced RPGs and strategy titles.

Just find your favourite and cast your vote.

The PG People's Choice is one of the key categories of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards in association with Game Insight, and sponsored by Amber Studio, Lockwood Publishing, Playdemic, Recontact Games and Rogue Games, and run by Steel Media (publisher of PG.com).

The prestigious annual event showcases the very best of the mobile games industry and will take place on January 21st at Café de Paris in London, when the winners will be announced during a swanky gala dinner celebration.