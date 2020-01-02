Black Desert Mobile's upcoming Node War game mode is available now in a pre-season form. Though the official update isn't until mid-January this pre-season version will give players a chance to get to grips the mode earlier than expected.

Node War is a PVP mode that pits Guilds against one another where they will battle for ownerships of different Nodes, which are specific locations on the BDM map. It's essentially a game mode that will allow for Guild supremacy, earning some silver and a chance to team up with your pals in some PVP.

To participate in Node Wars you'll first have to complete a bidding process. The 3 guilds that have the highest bids will then be allowed to compete. Once in the PVP mode itself, the aim is to attack the opposing Guilds Holy Artifacts whilst ensuring their own is sufficiently protected.

Victory in Node Wars will earn Guilds that Node for a total of 7 days. During that time, they'll earn a lot of silver that will be collected as tax from the areas surrounding the Node. In the pre-season, Node Wars will take place from 10 pm to 12 pm – server time – on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. So there's plenty of opportunity throughout the week to get involved and organise your Guild so that everyone is available.

Black Desert Mobile has proven to be a popular MMO since it was launched last year. The developers Pearl Abyss have a lot planned for their game in the coming months, which you can read about in an interview Cameron had with them recently.

Black Desert Mobile is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.