With Christmas behind us for another year that also means in-game events are also moving away from the festive season. In Mario Kart Tour's case, they're switching to a different yearly celebration with a New Year's Tour.

This Tour will run from the 1st to the 15th January and will bring a whole host of new cups to test your Mario Karting skills in. There will also be a daily log-in bonus that will net players 5 rubies each day, up to a grand total of 50.

As with each new tour, you will be able to unlock several tour gifts in the MKT version of the battle pass. This time around this will include a new glider, kart and Iggy, one of the Koopalings. If you're a Gold Pass subscriber you'll also have a chance of getting a Gold Koopa (Freerunning) for your gift as well as a gold kart and glider.

There's also a new character added to the spotlight pipe that you can attempt to grab from the gacha machine. This will be another Mario variant known as Happi Mario where his special item will be the Bob-omb Cannon. There will also be a new kart called the Quickshaw and a glider called the New Year's Kite.

After a rocky start for Mario Kart Tour, it certainly seemed to finish last year strongly and with real-time multiplayer on its way following a beta test for Gold Pass members, it could also perform well in 2020 as well.

