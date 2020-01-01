The secret's out. We know that a portion of our lovely readership are actually game developers, whether you're published, developing or even simply speculating on an idea. That's why you read Pocket Gamer - and probably a dozen other websites. It's because you love games and want to know all about the games which are breaking waves.

Well, there's a great opportunity coming up for you later this month. If you're attending Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 then you can book an appointment to come and visit the Journalist Bar. It's not that kind of bar - we're not running a speakeasy - but instead something more similar to the Apple Genius Bar. The team there aren't going to be clad in white and ready to upsell you some earphones though, nope, it's us: members of the Pocket Gamer team.

We'll be manning the Journalist Bar, and you can book a slot to talk to us about your idea, your project, or your already released game. You'll have dedicated time with a staff member from one of longest-established video game sites in the biz, and from the team who help keep it at the forefront of the mobile gaming industry. That's a pretty big opportunity, and a great way to get feedback on that project you hold so close to your heart.

If you want then you can try your luck swinging along to the bar, however, we are going to have limited slots available from 9:30 up until 1PM on each of the days - giving you a dedicated timeslot with one of us.

To avoid disappointment, please make an appointment. Then we can ensure there's a member of our lovely Pocket Gamer team there waiting for you at that time. We want to see new games, and you've got new games to show, so let's schedule it.

If you're unable to make an appointment for the Monday or Tuesday mornings, the Journalist Bar will be open in the afternoons for people to come and say hi. Please note that it will get busy so meetings are limited to 15 minutes. We can't promise any specific coverage following a meeting, but it's a great way to get your project on our radar.

What if you're not registered for PG Connects yet?

If you're not registered yet then you're going to be missing out on one of the biggest non-consumer gaming events in the world. Over 2'500 mobile industry professionals make their way through our landmark show, many for our fantastic meetings system, others for our dozens of speaker tracks, panels and workshops, and more simply for the massive networking opportunities that come from the most important two-day event in the mobile gaming calendar.