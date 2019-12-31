A deluge of updates has just hit Pokemon Masters, bringing in a new Sync Pair and kicking off the Solgaleo Legendary event among a few other bits and pieces. The new Sync Pair has been known for quite some time, it's Cynthia & Garchomp! Their Sync Pair Scout - where you'll have a slightly increased chance of netting the duo - will run from today until 22nd January.

Beyond that, you'll also be able to grab yourself a new Sync partner without having to spend any precious Gems. This is obtainable through the new event The Beast That Devours the Sun where you'll be able to unlock Solgaleo for the main character.

There are a few story missions to beat and you'll need to collect 100 Custom Voucher 2's first by repeatedly replaying different missions. They're not difficult, it's just a smidgen of replaying, so it's more time than anything else. This can all be completed in singleplayer too, though it will be far quicker in co-op.

Once you've unlocked Solgaleo you can exchange these vouchers to make the legendary Pokemon more powerful. Though it's worth remembering this event is supposed to return in future and your voucher progress will carry over, so there will be another opportunity if you don't completely max out your Solgaleo's strength this time.

You will also be able to collect these vouchers in co-op by completing the varying difficulties of the Take Down Solgaleo mission you can find in the co-op tab under events. The rewards you earn for completing them will be tripled once per day. There are also a few missions you can view in your Poryphone related to this event where you'll be able to earn yourself a few more Gems.

Speaking of Gems, there are quite a few of them up for grabs this month for doing almost nothing at all. Firstly, simply logging into the game will get you 2020 Gems to celebrate the New Year whilst logging in each day for a fortnight between today and 22nd January will earn you a total of 7000 Gems.

Finally, several Training Events are now available between the 1st and 15th January. There are five in total and they provide a good opportunity to train Sync Pairs that are either water, electric, grass, ice or rock types. This will provide some extra experience as well as items for increasing their level caps.

Pokemon Masters is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.