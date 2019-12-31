Niantic has unveiled their plans for the various events that will be taking place in Pokemon Go throughout January. There will be new Unova Pokemon added, the return of Heatran raids, Research Breakthrough encounters and more.

There aren't many details about which Unova region Pokemon will start appearing in the wild, we pretty much only know that they're on their way. Niantic says they will release more details on those that will be making their Pokemon Go debut soon.

There are more specific details on the Heatran raids though. They will appear at 1:00 pm PST on January 7th until the same time on February 4th. These will be five-star raids and there's also a chance you'll encounter a shiny Heatran, so keep your eyes peeled for the Lava Dome Pokemon with purple peepers.

Before that kicks off though, there will also be a January Research Breakthrough encounter that will run from 1st January to 1st February. This will allow players to run into Lapras' that know both Ice Beam and Ice Shard for the first time since 2018.

On top of that, there will also be an Adventure Sync Hatchathon from 2nd January to the 16th. During this period you'll be able to net yourself some extra Stardust, Rare Candies and a Unova Stone by walking a set distance. There will also be numerous Pokemon sporting party hats you'll find through hatching eggs and just pottering about in the wild.

Finally, there will be a new Team Rocket Go Special Research to do as well. Once you've activated this you'll embark on a mission to fight against Team Rocket's notorious leader Giovanni in an attempt to save a Legendary Pokemon – Shadow Moltres.

Pokemon Go is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.