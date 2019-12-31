Football Manager 2020 Touch is a condensed version of its bigger brother on PC, but as always, developer Sports Interactive has succeeded in cramming a mindboggling amount of statistics, player data and tactical options onto iPad and Android tablets.

To call FM20 Touch ‘diluted’ is a bit like describing the Atlantic Ocean a diluted version of the Pacific. While some features from the home computer edition have been dropped like a misfiring summer signing, this is still the most in-depth simulation of the sport you’ll find outside of the core game. Newcomers to the series often have trouble finding their feet and even returning fans welcome a few steers when it comes to utilising the debuting features in a new instalment of Football Manager.

That’s exactly why we’ve put this guide together. Here, you’ll find some general tips to help you secure FM20 success as well as some specific pointers related to its new features.

Kicking things off

Don’t let the shiny new boardroom graphics fool, this is still every inch Football Manager, so the things to consider when embarking on your maiden campaign are more or less the same as ever. Your first port of call should be the Team Report screen. Here, you will learn exactly where your squad’s strengths and weaknesses lie as well as what resources you’ll be working with

Having a clear idea of where you need to improve and how much budget you’ll have to do it will help you plot an effective recruitment strategy. Lacking creativity in midfield but don’t have the funds to bag a big-name playmaker? Better start thinking about loans and free transfers.

Before you press ahead with pre-season and charge into the transfer market, it’s also worth thinking about which responsibilities you’re planning to shoulder and which ones you’ll need to delegate. In FM20 Touch, it’s largely training and scouting assignments that you’ll need to consider at this stage, and whether you should take them on yourself depends on your level of experience.

With your initial training and scouting preferences set, it’s worth taking a glance at the new Development Centre. This is a hub which houses all stats and data for your youth squad and players out on loan. Perhaps a promising wonderkid who’s ready for first-team action could plug that gaping hole in your midfield? This is the kind of info the Dev Centre will flag up for you.

By now, you should be raring to go, so you’d better get a tentative starting XI in place on the Tactics screen. A formation like 4-2-3-1 is a good starting point as it can be effective in most leagues, so long as you don’t overlook the importance of player roles (more on this shortly). You’ll need to master several formations and can always tinker with this one down the line, but now is the time to start firming up your provisional starting line-up. If you’re a newcomer to the series, the Tactics tutorial is a must, and you can read on for more hints and tips…