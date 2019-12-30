A recent datamine by GamePress.gg has unveiled likely candidates for the new Sync Pairs to be added to Pokemon Masters throughout January alongside potential dates they might become available. As always, bear in mind these things can change so this isn't necessarily 100% accurate.

First up there's the Cynthia & Garchomp - which we already knew about - who will be available from 1st January, with her scout banner sticking around until the 22nd. If you're keen to see what the pair has to offer you can try them out by completing the latest story event.

Next up will be Ethan & Cyndaquil, who are expected to become available on 15th January, with their banner starting on that date and running until 30th January. Players will be available Cyndaquil to its final stage – Typhlosion. It will have a powerful AoE attack in Eruption and good speed stats.

After that, on the 22nd Leaf & Eevee are anticipated to be the next Sync Pair. The banner for this duo will run until 6th February. Eevee will be a support Pokemon, having access to moves that can refill the gauge of its allies and a Sync Move that gives its teammates stats a boost.

Finally, more details have been datamined about the upcoming Solgaleo event. It appears that the Sun mascot will pair up with the main character, much like Torchic earlier this year. Some fans will be disappointed with this news as many were hoping Solgaleo would be teaming up with Lillie.

This means the player character will now have access to a five star Pokemon and a legendary one at that. It will be a physical strike Pokemon with a move that increases both its special and physical attack, giving you some options in how you battle with it.

Pokemon Masters is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.