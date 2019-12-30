Dragalia Lost's latest summon showcase is set to go live today at 10pm PT. The 'New Year's Tidings: A Clawful Caper' event brings limited-time adventurers and dragons into the mix, all with boosted appearance rates.

It's set to run until January 13th, giving you around two weeks to get involved and earn as many rewards as possible. If you happened to miss out on the Eastern Emissaries summon showcase, fret not, the limited-time adventurers and dragon from there will be available to collect once again.

A new summon showcase, New Year's Tidings: A Clawful Caper, starts Dec. 30, 10 PM PT! Appearance rates will be increased for featured adventurers and dragons, such as the 5? adventurer Mitsuhide and 5? dragon Daikokuten!https://t.co/IbfX8GfqgA#DragaliaLost pic.twitter.com/uluIfpuqJc — Dragalia Lost (@DragaliaLostApp) 30 December 2019

Mitsuhide (adventurer) - "The head of the Mouse Clan, one of the Twelve Wyrmclans who govern Hinomoto. She loves to sleep and hates most other forms of effort, and if there isn't an opportunity for a nap, she's happy to make one herself. Now go get some shut-eye"

Nobunaga (adventurer) - "The leader of the Horse Clan, one of the Twelve Wyrmclans who govern Hinomoto. Replete with determination, Nobunaga longs to become shogun and unite the country beneath her, and will cut down any who get in her way"

Daikokuten (dragon) - "The Mouse Dragon, one of the Great Twelve chosen to support Amaterasu. He's cheerful and carefree, and his smile is said to bring luck. Oh, and he likes his mochi soft"

Here's a full list of the new limited-time unlocks and a brief description of each:

You can see further details of each character and their skills right here.

If you're yet to delve into the world of Nintendo's Dragalia Lost, it might be wise to check out our review from earlier in the year. Despite the game's derivative nature, Jessica found it to be one of the best gacha titles around, awarding it a bronze rating.

Those in the mood for a solid gacha game will find Dragalia Lost available for download now from both the App Store and Google Play.