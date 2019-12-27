Black Desert Mobile has had its first significant update since it launched earlier this month. It will see the addition of an entirely new region to explore. Additionally, there is also a new holiday event to take part in.

The new region is called South Mediah, and it will bring several new areas to Black Desert Mobile for players to adventure in. This includes Altinova, Abun Village, the Abandoned Iron Mines and Marni's Second Lab. So there's plenty of new places to see if you've somehow been everywhere the game has to offer.

Of course, it won't just be new scenery and buildings to potter about in. There will also be a whole host of new quests and boss rushes to tackle. All that extra experience will need to go somewhere, so they've also increased the level cap from 55 to 60.

That's not the only increased level cap either. Weapons and armour can now also be upgraded from 30 to 35. If you're an adventurer with a higher level you'll be able to take part in new battles and earn yourself powerful Mystical gear.

Beyond that, seeing as we're still within the festive period, there is a holiday event taking place in Black Desert Mobile right now. It's called the Hammer of Fortune Event, which is a mini-game that gives players a chance at winning various rewards, such as a Tier 3 pet Snowman.

If you've not played Black Desert Mobile yet but have heard that it's been downloaded 20 million times worldwide and want to see what the fuss is all about, check our guide to picking your starting class before you jump in.

Black Desert Mobile is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.