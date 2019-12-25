Blimey, it's almost 2020, and you know what that means? Yep, it's time for us to reflect on the best games which have launched over the last twelve months. That's actually an incredibly hard feat, especially considering the great games just keep coming, just this month we've had Black Desert Mobile and Oddman launch. Those two alone have been hoovering up my spare time, but they're just the icing on the exceptionally good cake that has been mobile games in 2019.

Of course, we say that it has been a great year for games every year because even if we have our doubts when January rolls around there are always pleasant surprises just around the corner. In 2018 we were talking about Motorsport Manager 3 Mobile and Asphalt 9: Legends - but this year we've had Mario Kart Tour, we've had Call of Duty Mobile and... goodness me, we've had the heavyweight that is Apple Arcade, completely shake up one of the two storefronts. Apple's answer to the big curation question - or indeed, the fate of premium question - landed and achieved its 100-game milestone. They've built a £4.99 a month gym membership where you can solve puzzles, fight giant bosses and explore sweeping worlds (and more) rather than doing reps, squats, deadlifts and lats. I know which I'd rather spend my money on, and it's not the one that sounds like the ghosts from a cheap Pacman knock-off.

All of that said though, only one of my top five games is actually from Apple's new subscription service - I've left that one until the end of the list, so if you're curious then you'll have to make your way through the rest. That and the other four games are games which have stolen away the most of my time this year, and I'm quite proud at the mix of genres to be found here: There are strategy games, an action-platformer, a matching-tile RPG and more.

So, prattling aside, here are my top 5 mobile games of 2019.