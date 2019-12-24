Since 2016, IGG’s Lords Mobile has kept millions of players happy with its castle-building, kingdom-battling fun. It’s won awards from Google Play and managed to become one of the top-grossing strategy games on iOS and Android. Now, the Lords Mobile team is sharing some of that good will with a new charity competition benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation, giving players a chance to create a piece of in-game artwork, and to support a worthy cause. So, how can you get involved?

The competition requires entrants to design a castle based on the theme ‘childhood playground’ and allows for any medium to produce it – pen, paint, papier-mâché – so long as there's a picture at the end of it.

Submissions for designs closed as of yesterday evening and once the remaining designs are reviewed, they'll go on to the public voting stage, which runs from 26-31 December 2019. Even if you don’t have an entry of your own, you can still participate by voting for your favourite design.

The castle design that receives the most votes will be declared the winner, and be the inspiration for a new, official castle skin. This skin will be available for purchase from the in-game shop, and all money generated within the first two weeks of its release will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

On top of that, IGG has pledged to donate 100,000USD to the Make-A-Wish Foundation for every 100,000 new Instagram followers it gains during the competition entry period. So, if you haven’t already clicked that ‘follow’ button, do it now.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is an international charity dedicated to granting the wishes of children with serious illnesses. Established in the USA in 1980, it now operates in 46 countries, organising rewarding, bucket-list experiences for poorly children around the world – everything from feeding tigers to visiting Disneyland. These wishes are arranged by the Foundation’s talented ‘wish granters’, who try to make even the seemingly impossible possible. The charity has granted more than 150,000 wishes so far, all with the help of generous donors and supporters.

Now you can be among those supporters, simply by getting involved in the Lords Mobile castle competition. Alternatively, you can donate directly by visiting the Make-A-Wish website.