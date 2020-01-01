2019 has been a terrific year for mobile gaming, with the advent of Apple Arcade resulting in dozens of top-quality titles hitting iOS within the last few months alone. All you have to do is take a quick look at our People's Choice nominees to see what a stellar year it's been.

Thankfully, the quality releases show no sign of slowing down in 2020, with a number of big-name titles already announced and racing towards launch.

As Apple Arcade enters its second year, it's becoming increasingly exciting to see how the subscription service is going to top its initial 100 games, which includes the likes of Sayonara Wild Hearts, What the Golf?, Grindstone, Oceanhorn 2, Inmost, Neo Cab, and Mutazione.

Elsewhere, we've seen a great mix of breakthrough indies and solid AAA offerings, including Call of Duty: Mobile and Mario Kart Tour. Next year's games will have to be exceptional if they're to top 2019's incredible run.

It's also exciting to see what the next big genre will be on mobile, with battle royale and auto chess games continuing to do incredibly well. Will we see an entirely new genre spring up? Or do you reckon PUBG, Free Fire, and Fortnite will continue to dominate the conversation?

And so, without further ado, here are the top 5 most anticipated mobile games of 2020.

League of Legends: Wild Rift

A League of Legends mobile port has been a long time coming, and we now know that the hugely popular MOBA will finally hit Android and iOS in 2020.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is a fast-paced play on the classic MOBA, redesigned for mobile with its own fresh twists and intuitive touchscreen controls. It's looking like it'll retain a good deal of the original's depth, though it's by no means a straight port, meaning you should expect some cut features and legends at launch.