With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the concluding chapter of the 42-year Skywalker Saga, now out in cinemas and being dissected by fans and critics alike, it's a great time to have a good think about the very best Star Wars games for mobile.

As controversial a subject as Star Wars can be for some people, the games usually aren't all that polarising, with some of the most critically acclaimed titles of all time being set in the galaxy far, far away. For many, the games are actually more important than the films to how they enjoy these iconic characters and stories.

Star Wars games have always been hugely varied in both quality and genre. Over the years, we've seen RPGs, tactical card battlers, and even Pinball adaptations in the mix.

Sadly, we've lost many good ones over time, with Star Wars Uprising, Rivals, and Force Arena all now dead and buried. As you'll see from this here list, though, there's still no shortage of stellar Star Wars games to play.

And so, without further ado, here are the top 5 best Star Wars games for mobile.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Not only is KOTOR considered the crème of the crop when it comes to Star Wars games, it's also often held up as one of the flat-out greatest RPGs of all time.

Bioware's epic Star Wars adventure is packed full of quality characters and unforgettable moments – fit with one of the biggest story twists in video game history.

It's also aged surprisingly well for a game released all the way back in 2003, and the mobile port is a totally solid way to play. There's no excuse not to give this one a go, especially if you're a fan of the developer's more recent games, like Mass Effect and Dragon Age.