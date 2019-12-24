Mobile games are perfect for playing a game anywhere you are. Any time you need something to distract you from the mundanity of life, mobile games are there for you, and what better time to escape the mundanity than at Christmas?

Now don't get me wrong, we all love seeing friends and family, but at times the noise can become a bit overwhelming. Well, that's what mobile games are here for, and hey, you could even play some of them with the family that's visiting during the holidays!

So we've decided to list out five android games that we think are perfect for playing over the Christmas period, either with friends and family or by yourself, whatever you prefer. There are loads of amazing games available on Android, both free to play and premium, so read on and investigate these games on the Google Play Store for all the entertainment you need this holiday season.

Dungeon Faster

Dungeon Faster is a brand new dungeon exploring game that's up for Game of the Year in the Mobile Game Awards, and once you play it you'll understand why.

Dungeon Faster simplifies the dungeon-delving experience into a grid-based tapping game, but underneath this simplicity are all of the familiar dungeon exploration tropes and traps you might expect. Playing is easy, but mastering the systems at play is another experience entirely.

Dungeon Faster offers a great dungeon exploring experience you can play for hours, for free, without ads, and the microtransactions included are very friendly, and not designed for repeat purchases. This is one of the best free-to-play monetisation strategies we've seen in a while.

This is absolutely the kind of game that can eat up your time over Christmas, and since it's a roguelike, you can feel free to pass your device to friends and family so they can try their luck.