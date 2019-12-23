Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays one and all, it is that most magical time of the year where we are forced to hang out with family members and swap stories around the dinner table. For some, this is a wonderful time, while for others, it makes us want to bury our heads under the sand. Or snow. Whatever analogy works best.

When you've got a whole bunch of potentially inebriated family members running around the house at Christmas, you need two things: the first is something to distract yourself from the chaos, and the other is something to distract your family members when they attempt to talk to you.

Thus we turn to video games, and if you have a Nintendo Switch, or received one for Christmas, then these are the definitive games you need to pull out on Christmas day. These will either mentally remove you from your surroundings enough to survive, or will prove to be enough of a distraction to stop those family members from causing chaos on the big day.

If you haven't got these essential Nintendo Switch games yet, now is the time…

Super Mario Maker 2

This is the quintessential Nintendo Switch game, and possibly the only utterly essential game for platforming fans. This game has literally unlimited content, so will be perfect to pull out on Christmas day.

No matter what the age of your family members, they will be enraptured by making stages, or attempting to clear through one of the dozens of included stages, or perhaps even those you can download online. This is the kind of game that can eat up time, and not only that, there's multiplayer here too, allowing you to have some goofy fun with friends and family this holiday.

Super Mario Maker 2 is great as a party game, or a solo distraction, and either way, the people in your life will love it.