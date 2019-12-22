Developer Rayark has announced a follow up to its hit rhythm-action game, Deemo. Details are currently a bit light on this one, with little but a brief trailer to go on.

The teaser gives a sense of the game's world, tone, and score. Interestingly, some sort of giant monster can be spotted throughout, perhaps hinting that it'll feature heavily in the sequel's story.

The original game launched for mobile all the way back in 2013. It finally made its way over to Switch in 2017, where it found an entirely new audience. Platforms for Deemo II are yet to be announced, but it'd make sense to launch for the same platforms as its predecessor.

We reviewed Deemo at launch, saying "often simplistic but rarely simple, this rhythm-action game nails what it sets out to do with enormous style and panache", before awarding it a bronze rating. If you never got around to giving it a go, it's a beautifully presented rhythm-action game with a distinctive aesthetic and plenty of excellent tunes.

The original Deemo can be downloaded now from both the App Store and Google Play. And if you want to find out more, you could always sign up for the sequel's newsletter over on its official site.