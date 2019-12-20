It's been a pretty successful year for Garena Free Fire, breaking mobile Esports record with 2 million concurrent viewers at the Free Fire World Series in Brazil earlier this year. Now then, seems like a good time to wind down with some festive fun.

Dubbed the Winterlands event, this will bring a plethora of old content back for a limited time as well some new stuff for players to enjoy. The returning content will include a mixture of skins as well as different game modes.

The skins temporarily coming out of the vault include a polar bear suit and the gingerbread man outfit, both entirely appropriate for this time of year. In terms of game types, we'll see the return of Cold Steel, Explosive Jump, Clash Squad and Big Head mode. So if you really enjoyed any of those you'll be able to hop back in again over Christmas.

The new content heading into the game will include a new holiday theme, characters and a pet. There will also be a festive game type too called Snowman mode, which will become available from 22nd December.

Also as you can probably imagine, they've also chucked blankets of snow across the various maps, including the match lobby where you'll also find a plethora of snowmen dotted around the place. I'm very easy to please when it comes to Christmas events, just add a little bit of snow and I'll be quite content with the whole thing.

If you're unfamiliar with Garena Free Fire, it's an incredibly popular battle royale game that's had an awful lot of success in Southern America. On Google Play alone it has been downloaded a staggering amount – over 100 million times.

Garena Free Fire is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.