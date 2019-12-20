Fortnite is the game that refuses to hold still for even a moment. I felt like I had readjusted to the game when Chapter 2 launched, but a couple of months later and the game has already changed enough to make playing it feel like a learning experience. I mean, I won, but I struggled, okay?

If you jump into Fortnite right now you'll find that the Winterfest event is well underway, and there are loads of gifts and free extras for you to earn right now. In addition to all of that, there's a new Star Wars event which throws lightsabers into the main game like weapons, and brand new Star Wars-themed items for you to keep for free. That should be enough to get a few returning players.

Right here we've got the quick tips you need, including how to get the Millennium Falcon glider for free instantly, extra experience, extra challenges, and how to use the new lightsaber weapons for cool kills. Just read on for everything you need to know about Fortnite's Star Wars crossover and Winterfest event.

Get the Millennium Falcon glider FREE

This is the most important thing to know, right? The Millennium Falcon is available as a glider in the game, and it's completely free.

All you need to do is visit the Winterfest Cabin, where you will be able to open a new gift every day. Go to the right present pile, and you'll see a suspicious Millennium Falcon-shaped gift on the floor. Pick that one first and, boom, you have a brand new glider.

It really is as simple as that, and you should be able to open several gifts, which all include new and interesting items. Some are just loading screens and music, yawn, but others are interesting cosmetics. You can shake gifts to get a hint at what's inside before picking one to open.