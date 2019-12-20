You know gaming is more fun when you’re playing with fellow gamers or when you share the experience with other fans. There’s a reason why video game streaming on Twitch and even on YouTube and social media is such a hit. Arcade video gaming during the 80s and 90s was an early demonstration of how gaming becomes more engaging when enjoyed as a community.

Thanks to the internet, it’s now possible to share the experiences and joy of gaming. By live-streaming a game or posting clips of it, other players can check out your game strategies and the thrill of facing various challenges. Twitch, Mixer, and YouTube are excellent platforms for this way of enjoying video games. However, they may not be the best for newcomers. Newbies in video game streaming may struggle to find an audience in these video streaming services.

Good thing there’s an alternative video game streaming platform worth trying—Clutch. This social gaming community aims to create equal opportunities for everyone who wants to share or subtly brag about their accomplishments. It’s a fun place where gamers of all types and interests can get together and enjoy a wide variety of game clips.

Clutch is the brainchild of a group of video gamer friends who happen to have regular Xbox gaming sessions after work. Yes, they have day jobs, but they love gaming so much that they want to create an accommodating place for everyone who is into gaming. It’s not just a site for geeks or those who spend almost all of their day playing. No one is left behind, especially the newbies. It’s an avenue where hardcore and longtime gamers don’t make newcomers feel out of place.

With more than 2.2 million streamers, it’s not an exaggeration to say that Twitch is already a crowded place for video game streamers. An alternative platform is definitely not a bad idea.

The Driving Force Behind Clutch

Clutch aims to provide opportunities for gamers of all types and experiences to have an exposure. It is built to be the antithesis to the tendency of popular streaming sites to favor established streamers. Even better, it seeks to address the toxic atmosphere that has been allowed to propagate in most game streaming platforms.

One of the reasons why sites like Twitch and YouTube appear to favor established content creators is the fact that it’s just how they started and progressed. Over time, these sites made streamers who play for long hours and share lengthy videos of their games the top channels or content creators. Hence, they are the ones who appear in the recommended videos or suggestions.

Clutch distinguishes itself as an exciting place for the casual and anonymous enjoyment of shared video game clips. Almost all of the big names on Twitch and YouTube are gamers who have exposed their identities. Not everyone is willing to do the same, though. Some just want to share some gaming feats that make them proud without broadcasting their faces—and this is what Clutch is intended for.

Clutching Communities

Clutch focuses on creating engaging communities. If you are looking for a place where you feel everyone is welcome, this is the platform for you. Nurturing gamer celebrity statuses is the least of the site’s priorities. It’s more inclined towards providing an easy to use and accommodating space.

Clutch organizes its collections of content according to the platform (PlayStation, Xbox, or PC) and specific games. This scheme makes it easy for users to find the videos they prefer and interact with like-minded users. One of the most popular categories is Fortnite, which already has nearly 2 million clips. This part of Clutch is a good example of how Clutch makes everyone feel accepted. If there are unpleasant interactions, they are rather minimal and benign. Don’t expect to find users harassing each other.

Through its proprietary algorithm, Clutch tries to bring together the most suitable pairs of content creators and audiences. Instead of showing the most popular videos to most users, the site matches viewers and streamers who share the most similarities or interests. It strives to be a place where every streamer can find an audience and every viewer finds clips that suit their preferences.

Limelight for the Ordinary but Exciting Gamers

The e-sports industry reportedly took in around $1 billion in revenues in 2019. This relatively new entertainment industry is expected to be worth a whopping $300 billion by 2025. It’s not wrong to feel slightly jealous of gamers who gain fame and wealth in this field. However, these celebrity gamers can’t take all of the attention and renown. You, that avid gamer friend of yours, or the new DOTA 2 streamer you met yesterday deserve to have a shot at getting viewers and followers.

As long as you produce interesting content, you deserve the opportunity to have the attention and fans. That’s the purpose of the existence of Clutch. It’s for everyone who loves gaming, from the casual clip watcher to the hardcore fanatic who feels like becoming a shadow commentator for the streamed games.