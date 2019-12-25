As I'm sure we'll all say here at PG, 2019 has been an incredible year for mobile gaming. The advent of Apple Arcade has resulted in dozens of quality titles launching first for iOS, though elsewhere we've seen equally stellar stuff from talented up-and-comers and mobile legends alike.

Hopefully this here list features a couple games you've not heard of or needed an extra push to play. They're all genuinely excellent in my eyes, with one in particular standing out as a potential all-time great. I'll let you guess which one that may be.

So here you have it! My top 5 favourite games of 2019.

The Stillness of the Wind

Talma, the elderly owner of a dusty farm, has found herself by all accounts alone at what is the end of her life. With those closest to her having moved on and away from the family farm, she's left to tend to the animals and care for herself, even with her body now failing her.

Far from being a straightforward tale of loneliness, her concluding chapter is the culmination of a life lived on her own terms. Her daily routine is an uphill battle of her own choosing: laborious, plodding, and yet full of moments of quiet wonder and satisfaction.

It would be easy to look at her final days and default to feeling bad for the ways in which they are outwardly filled with nought but hardship, but the game never panders, falls back on easy sentimentality, or fails its powerful lead.

The Stillness of the Wind is a potent dose of something different, a challenging reminder of the dignity in choosing to live life on one's own terms, and a genuinely affecting portrayal of ageing, the passing of time, and the gravity of every fleeting moment we have to spend.