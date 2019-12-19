Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery didn't get off to the best start in life, landing itself in hot water with fans and critics due to its deeply iffy monetisation and barebones gameplay. That certainly didn’t stop it from being a fairly lucrative venture, though, with it having made over $160 million to date.

The game has now received a special adventure for players to test out. It sees you travelling to the Burrow via flying car to spend the holidays with none other than the Weasley family.

That said, it's not going to be as simple as it sounds, with a blizzard threatening to entirely derail the festivities. If/when you do make it to the Burrow in one piece, you'll be able to customise and decorate the Weasley family's home, exchange presents with the characters, and enjoy a (hopefully) wonderful Christmas dinner.

The side quest is available to all Year One players who have progressed beyond Chapter 7. If you manage to complete the quest, you'll earn yourself a holiday gift from the family matriarch, Molly Weasley.

There are also some in-game giveaways happening right now, with plenty of holiday gifts up for grabs. Some of these include coins, energy, notebooks for your pets, magical creatures, and a rather fetching Christmas-themed hat.

If you didn't get around to playing this one at launch last year, it's basically a simplified adventure game with some light decision-making and role-playing elements. You'll progress through years of education at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, meeting new friends, attending classes, learning powerful spells, and taking on a variety of quests as you go.

Emily reviewed it at launch, finding it to be a fairly disappointing experience. While I haven't played it recently, I have to assume it's likely improved a fair bit since then. If you're interested in giving a go, you'll find Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery available for download now from both the App Store and Google Play.