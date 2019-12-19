My Winter Album is Tepes Ovidiu's latest game. You may remember another of his games that also released earlier this year, the very beautiful-looking Vestigium. My Winter Album is also a puzzle game and is available now for iOS and Android.

Much like Vestigium, there seems to be an emotive core to My Winter Album. The concept of the game is that Grandma's favourite collection of winter memories has been broke into several pieces. So, it is then up to her grandchildren to put it back them back together again.

You'll be presented with an object or scene that's been thoroughly destroyed by being dropped onto the floor. To put it back together again you'll simply have to rotate the broken items until they slot back into their original place.

It doesn't look overly challenging, in truth, but the presentation is very pretty through Ovidiu's use of voxel art. It's also releasing at the perfect time of year for those feeling festive and looking for a game to accentuate that mood.

Particularly since most of the memories you'll be recreating are Christmas-themed, as you can see in the trailer above. There are 24 wintry memories to fix in total and given that the game is intended to be a relaxing experience, it probably won't take you too long to complete.

If you're interested in the process of creating these levels or simply enjoy speed art then you can also check out the creation of one of them in the video above. It's a great watch if only to gain some appreciation for the attention to detail developers put into their games.

My Winter Album is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It's a premium title that costs £0.99 and £1.09 for iOS and Android respectively.