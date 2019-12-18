Mario Kart Tour's much anticipated real-time multiplayer beta is available now but only for Gold Pass subscribers. It will only be available for a short time, starting from today and running until the 26th or 27th of December depending on where you live.

The beta was previously rumoured to begin on the 25th December after dataminers seemingly found the start date within the game files. But as Cameron mentioned in his story yesterday, this is why rumours should always be taken with a pinch of salt. So for Gold Pass subscribers, this might be an early Christmas present, depending on how well the beta works or just simply how fun it is.

As is always the case with any beta testing, there's a chance everything won't run altogether smoothly. Nintendo was keen to warn players they may experience lag, the game crashing or their connection becoming unstable. They've also mentioned it might drain your phone's battery faster than usual. Finally, any save data will not carry over to the finalised version of the multiplayer.

The Gold Pass costs £4.99 per month so if you're keen to get involved, that'll be your price of entry. However, every player is entitled to a two-week free trial of the service, so if you've not used your trial yet or are happen to still be within that two week period, you should be able to try out the multiplayer.

If you decide to take that route though, don't forget to cancel before the end of your trial period if you have no intention of continuing to be a Gold Pass subscriber otherwise you will be charged.

Mario Kart Tour was met with some criticism earlier this year when it first launched with regards to multiplayer. The game uses player names in all of your races which initially gave the impression that you're playing against real opponents, which of course, wasn't the case.

Mario Kart Tour is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.