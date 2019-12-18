Despite suffering a rocky fan reaction at launch, Mario Kart Tour has seemingly won back some love thanks to its regular content drops and themed tours. The game's latest tour is themed around the holidays, hopefully offering some festive fun with its new drivers, karts, and cups.

First off, the official MK Tour Twitter account has confirmed that the winter tour offers "a variety of courses across a total of 18 cups". There appears to be several new characters/costumes to collect, including a holiday Yoshi and Pauline.

Buckle in for some festive fun with the Holiday Tour! From historic cities to rainbow roads, this tour features a variety of courses across a total of 18 cups. It's the perfect way to close out 2019! Follow the link for more #MarioKartTour videos!https://t.co/BY3erIKTF0 pic.twitter.com/Wa0CqnfkLd — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) 18 December 2019

You can see some of the new karts in the tweet below from an unofficial MK Tour news account. They're all pretty neat, with my personal favourites being the Jingle Bells and Turbo Birdo karts.

There's also a little rumour going around that the game's long-awaited multiplayer beta will kick off on Christmas day. As first spotted by GoNintendo, dataminers have seemingly uncovered the date, though you should always take such rumours with a pinch of salt. And even if it does turn out to be true, remember that only Gold Pass subscribers will have access to the initial beta.