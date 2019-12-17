Shadowgun War Games has reached 500,000 pre-registers ahead of its launch on 16th February next year. The multiplayer shooter has been on our radar for quite some time now after it was originally slated to launch this year.

If you're unfamiliar, it's a 5v5 FPS that's clearly taken a lot of inspiration from Blizzard's Overwatch, right down to the colour palette. There's a whole bunch of heroes to choose from, each with their own skills to suit your style, whether you prefer to be a support or soak up damage on the front line.

You can check out some of the gameplay in the trailer above, where you'll see that it certainly boasts some impressive looking visuals. The gameplay itself also looks fast-paced and frantic. If the controls are as accomplished as something like Call of Duty: Mobile it could provide a decent alternative to the seemingly endless supply of battle royale titles available right now.

The developers – Madfinger Games – do have a fairly storied history in the shooter realm as well, so you'd hope they figured out shooters on mobile at this point. They've previously released Shadowgun Legends and Undead Trigger 2, both of which have proven to be fairly popular.

They clearly have big aspirations for Shadowgun War Games though, having made an effort to push the competitive side of the game over the past few years. They've held a few tournaments at previous Gamescoms to display the game's viability as a competitive title in the mobile esports scene. You can watch some of the action from those tournaments in the video above.

Shadowgun War Games is available for pre-register now on the App Store and Google Play. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.