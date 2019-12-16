Apple Arcade has been out in the wild for a few months now, where its playable library now sits at over 100 total games. Previously it was only available on a rolling £4.99 a month subscription, however As reported by MacRumours earlier today, that has now changed with the addition of a yearly plan.

This new subscription option is available at £49.99 or your regional equivalent, allowing you to pay for 12 months upfront. This would save you a grand total of £9.98 over a year, which isn't a huge saving honestly. But if you're an avid fan of Apple Arcade and can't see yourself wanting to unsubscribe anytime soon, this way will save you a few pennies.

If you're interested in switching to this price plan - or maybe you want to cancel your current subscription – but aren't sure how it's fairly simple. Start by tapping settings, then click on your profile, which is found at the top of the settings menu on iPhone or the top left if you're an iPad user. This brings up everything to do with your Apple account.

The fourth option down in this sub-menu will say Subscriptions and tapping that will bring up a list of any Apple services you subscribe to currently or have in the past. From there choose Apple Arcade and you'll see the different options available to you.

Personally, I'm not sure how many people will want to switch to this model. In my opinion, the best approach to Apple Arcade at the moment is to buy a monthly subscription whenever enough new games you're interested in are added and then cancelling after you've completed them. But, it's always nice to have more options for those that want them.

