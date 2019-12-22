Oh my, we're so close to the end of our 2019 advent calendar giveaway now. After today there's only one more chance to win. What's the advent calendar? Well it's our annual chance to give something back to our readers. And by something we mean codes for the best games of the past 12 months.

Today we've got 10 iOS codes and 10 Android codes for the awesome puzzler Takoway. The game is all about shifting perspectives, changing the levels, and figuring out how to get past some tricky obstacles. Oh, and it looks absolutely amazing as well.

Before Takoway came out we described it thusly - "Each level will see you trying to get Tako from one part of the stage to the other. To do this you will have to swap perspectives between the interior and exterior of the level so that you can successfully navigate your way through it." Sounds pretty cool, right? And you can check out the trailer we've embedded below to get an even better idea of what the game's about.

Right then, how do you win a code? Well, all you need to do is fill in some details in the forms below. There's one for iOS and one for Android, so make sure you're using the correct one for the platform you play on. We'll pick a winner at the end of the day, so best of luck to everyone!

And make sure you check back tomorrow when we'll have one final chance to win in our 2019 advent calendar giveaway.