It's day 21 of our 2019 advent calendar giveaway. It's been a long old competition, but we've still got some awesome stuff to give away. What is the advent calendar? Every day until Christmas we've got codes to dole out for some of the very best mobile games that came out over the last 12 months.

Today we've got 5 codes for Rolando: Royal Edition for iOS. Unfortunately that means Android gamers are out of luck with this one, but don't worry because we've got more codes to give out over the next few days. So what is Rolando: Royal Edition? Well it's a polished up version of a bonafide App Store classic.

When we reviewed the game we said "Rolando is a bright and cheery platformer with a lot going for it," adding that the game is "a charming and engaging glimpse at a potential future we never ended up with." To read the whole review, just click here. Or if you'd prefer, just watch the video we've embedded below to get a better idea of what the game is all about.

How can you win a code for the game? Well it's pretty easy. All you need to do is fill in some details in the form below and we'll pick the winners at the end of the day. Remember we've only got iOS codes for this one, so if you're an Android-only player you'll need to sit this one out. Here comes the form.

a Rafflecopter giveaway And make sure you check back tomorrow when we'll be giving away another amazing game in the next part of our advent calendar 2019 giveaway.