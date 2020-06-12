You might not naturally associate the Switch with the shooter genre. Something to do Nintendo's wholesome image, perhaps?

Or maybe it's the console's relative lack of technical chops. Shooter fans do so like their whizzy graphics. Whatever the reason, it's a perception that's not based on reality.

There are stacks of Switch games that encourage you to introduce projectile to cranium. And in such wonderful variety, too.

We've got technically advanced first person shooters, lavish third person blasters, old school shmups, twin-stick indie roguelites (so many of those), and much more besides.

Here, then, is a tribute to the richness of the Switch shooter experience. Set your sights on these top gunslingers.