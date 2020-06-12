1
Enter the Gungeon
Enter the Gungeon is one of countless rogue-lite twin-stick shooters on the eShop - but it's arguably the best. From its super-tight gunplay to its endless range of zany weapons, and a structure that warrants endless replayability, it's a star.
2
Splatoon 2
An online shooter made by Nintendo? As strange as it sounds, that's precisely what Splatoon 2 is, combining 4-v-4 online terrorial scraps with a cooperative wave-based mode for three players. At the core of both is a beautifully messy paint-everything mechanic.
Read our review of Splatoon 2 here.
3
DOOM
Here's another lavish console FPS that has had to make some judicious cuts to squeeze onto Switch. DOOM remains a hell of a blast to play, though - quite literally.
Read what we thought of DOOM right here.
4
BioShock: The Collection
Three of the finest, most atmospheric single player FPS games of modern times, all bundled together on one Switch cartridge? It would be rude not to. Bioshock's action is of a slightly smarter and more tactical breed than most straight shooters, too.
5
Void Bastards
Void Bastards is another first person roguelike, with lashings of FTL and System Shock stirred into the mix. Quirky comic book presentation and lashings of British humour really make this one stand out from the crowd.
6
Metro: Last Light Redux
Alongside Wolfenstein II and Bioshock, Metro: Last Light Redux is the cream of the story-driven FPS crop on Switch. This deeply atmospheric blaster sees you skulking through Moscow's underground system, mowing down mutated ghouls.
7
Daemon X Machina
A big clanking mech game with a slick art style that feels like it could have stomped out of a '90s anime. Daemon X Machina asks us to introduce lots of bullets to lots of futuristic hardware, and we're delighted to oblige.
8
Borderlands Legendary Collection
Borderlands was the game that really put the looter (first person) shooter on the map, with its ifinite gun combinations and coloured hit points. This generous bundle gives Switch owners hours upon hours of madcap semi-open-world blasting.
9
Immortal Redneck
There are plenty of roguelike shooters on Switch, but only a smattering of them are first person. Immortal Redneck nails the genre cross-over expertly, with twitchy action and stacks of replayability.
10
Superhot
If you're aching for something fresh from your next first person shooter, check out Superhot. Time only moves forward when you do, making this kinetic action game feel more like a puzzler.
11
Doom 64
It's only fitting that there are two Doom games on this list (and there could be more). Doom 64 is an often overlooked entry made specifically for the N64, and represents a technical half-step forward from the first two games.
12
Risk of Rain 2
An ambitious 3D-ification of the first game, Risk of Rain provides an especially frenetic sort of third person shooting. Mow down waves of enemies In procedurally generated levels, preferably in co-op multiplayer.
13
Overwatch: Legendary Edition
One of the biggest online first person shooters of recent years comes to Switch. It's not a perfect conversion - performance can be iffy - but the ability to play this lavish team-based extravaganza in your garden is not to be sniffed at.
14
Warframe
A unique free-to-play online shooter that places acrobatic - and mind-bogglingly fast - third person gunplay at its core. Add in some incredibly deep RPG elements, and you have something of a cult classic.
15
Nuclear Throne
The indie whizz-kids of Vlambeer tackled the rogue-lite twin-stick shooter genre with Nuclear Throne. The results are suitably distinctive, with crunchy combat and memorable characters.
16
Galak-Z
Galak-Z is a twin-stick rogue-lite with a unique tang, thanks to its Saturday morning anime serial presentation and floaty space physics. The shooting's rock solid, though.
17
Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition
If you like your first person shooters big and dumb, look no further than Bulletstorm. It sets up a hilariously OTT playground of physics-driven death and destruction, where style is as important as precision.
18
Ikaruga
Ikaruga is pretty legendary in hardcore arcade shoot-'em-up circles, with its beautifully rendered action and intriguing puzzler-like dual-colour system. It plays great on Switch too, with the unique ability to flip the screen vertically, just as the developer first intended.
19
Raiden V: Director's Cut
Another highly esteemed shmup lands on the Switch in arcade-fresh condition. Raiden V: Director's Cut is a full on assault to the sensors, with a fast pace, bright colour palette, and enemies that actually respond to your presence.
20
AngerForce Reloaded
Another fresh spin on the classic arcade shmup, AngerForce stands out with its unorthodox alternate-19th century aesthetic and meaty Campaign mode. And it's another shooter than encourages you to tilt your switch on its side.
21
Jet Lancer
Jet Lancer takes the classic 2D shmup and adds free-roaming movement, modern anime visuals, and something approximating realistic flight physics. It's quite a mix.
22
The Outer Worlds
Obsidian's lavish sci-fi romp might position itself as a first person RPG in the Fallout mould, and there's certainly a smattering of that. But really, this is a technically rough first person shooter with extra layers of decision making and character management.
23
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
While it's not what you'd call a natural fit, it's surprising how playable this lavish single player FPS remains on Switch. When it comes to story-driven single player shooters, there are few better.
You can check out our review of it here.
24
Thunder Force AC
Essentially a 'Thunder Force III: Special Edition' that was originally designed for arcades, with some additional tweaks from port master M2. This is a top notch shmup from Sega's golden age.
25
Steredenn: Binary Stars
It might look like a game from the shmup genre's heyday, but Steredenn is a decidedly modern hybrid. At the heart of its side-scrolling action is a rogue-lite system that offers extensive replayability and customisation.
