Updated: Original list by Matt Thrower, Updated by Jupiter Hadley on December 8th, 2020.

Tabletopia is an open-ended board game engine. You download a module, learn the rules, open it up and get playing with anyone else online and up for a game.

At least, that's the theory. In practice its lobby rooms are often empty, especially around the exact time you want to play.

Game over, you might think. But the folk behind it have made a point of ensuring that a lot of their games work really well both solo and pass and play.

You'll still need to learn the rules, but it's a great way to try out a bunch of modern board games on your mobile.

To celebrate the fact it's now out on Android as well as iOS, here are our top picks to help you achieve Tabletopia.