Updated: Original list by Harry Slater, Updated by Jupiter Hadley on December 14th, 2020.

Above and beyond everything else, Christmas is a time for family. And what better way to get your family together than around a board game. There are lots of positivies to bringing along a digital board game! Often, I have sat down to play a board game just to find that, in the last few years, some piece that is crutial for the game to play right has gone missing. Or the rules have been written all over. Having a digital board game already on your mobile device means that you won't run into these problems - and there is nothing to clean up afterwards either.

Playing board games is a family tradition, and a great way to spend some time with everyone you love, infront of the fire, keeping focused on common goals or beating each other in the end. It's a great way to spend the holidays, especially when it comes to staying in from the cold itself.

So to celebrate the holiday season, here are five digital board games you should definitely be whipping out to play when you're about to slip into a food coma. You know, between finishing dinner and watching Doctor Who.