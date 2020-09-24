Updated September 25, 2020: New entries added

We all love playing puzzlers on our phones. It's the bedrock genre for this format. But what about the poor little word game?

The word game is the nerdy cousin of the puzzle game. It's liked and respected by certain gamers, but distrusted and rejected by others. For many, they're just a little too much like learning for their own good.

But we love a good word game here at PG. Maybe it's down to the fact that our chosen profession involves both words and games so prominently. That would make a lot of sense, wouldn't it?

And besides, the best word games contain just as much fun, challenge, and ambition as the best puzzlers. Don't believe us? Check out this list.

We're aware we've left a lot of great games off this list, so do share your favourites in the comments section below.