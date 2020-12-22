Updated: Original list by Emily Sowden, Updated by Jupiter Hadley on December 22nd, 2020.
Without sounding too cliche in quoting the famous song, it's the most wonderful time of the year for some so why not celebrate it with a bunch of Christmassy updates? Christmas updates are a little different then general updates to a game as they tend to be limited time events. Many of these events will have in-game, exclusive items or allow you to take part in events that will then retired until next year.
In this list, you will probably find some games you have played before - and what better time to dive right back in and see all of this new, festive content! If you find some new games that sound interesting to you, why not start playing around the holidays? It's not like you are expected to be working or interacting with your family in any sort of way.
Oh and also, how festive does it feel when you play a festive version of your favorite game? It's one thing I quite enjoy doing. Anyway, let's get into the best Christmas updates on iOS and Android.
There has been a lot added this year to Pokemon Go for the holiday season - from Ice-type Pokemon making it's way out into the wild (keep an eye out for Spheal, Snover and Vanilite) along with a bunch of Pokemon in holiday costumes! If that wasn't enough to bring you into the game, there is an event-exclusive Field Research for you to complete, which will then reward you with encounters with Vanilite and Cryogonal.
You can decorate your character with winter-themed items, including boards and hats - and there are some new boxes that will be exclusive for this time of the year.
A recently released game, Hellopet House has had a seasonal update included a pet reindeer, new decorations, a fireplace, toys to purchase for your pets and more. Hellopet House is a casual management game where you are able to collect and take care of a bunch of pets while also renovating a mansion that they all live in! It's cute and who doesn't want to put Santa hats on everything?
If you are looking for a festive twist to a sports game, Homerun Clash hasn't disappointed players yet! This baseball game has a check-in event that will give you new items, included a Christmas Ball! Though this is a small bit of festivities, the game itself has had a bunch of improvements to the UI and a few different modes.
Overdox has been seeing snow! Until December 30th, you will be able to collect snowflakes while playing, which can then be traded in for various items like a Snowman skin and Frost Drone. These items are limited addition, so you will need to get into the action now if you want it! In case you haven't played Overdox, this game is a fighting game where you are looking to explore temples and destroy monsters within.
Exos Heroes has added new content and a new event to their game, just in time for Christmas. There is currently a free 77 Recruiting Event running within the game, as well as presents for players and special Fatecores for Fate Heroes Rachel and Bathory - giving them some very festive outfits. These events are timed, so you will need to log in between various dates to unlock everything.
Funko Pop! Blitz has added some holiday cheer (and a hint of The Office) to their game. You can unlock Funko Pop's Peppermint Lane range, including Frosty, Rob Elf, Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Mayor Patty Noble. In the event, you need to clear wrapping paper off of the board and wrap up your own presents in time for Christmas itself. Collecting both Santa Clause and Belsnickel Lengendary Pops from the two holiday events will then unlock more exclusive Funko Pops for you.
Crab Wars is also full of snow, as you can collect snowflakes from Snow Butterflies, to then exchange for a variety of different in-game items. Along with the snow, there are new crabs - including a Gingerbread Crab and Santa's Helper Crab, both with different shells. There is a Christmas Super Bundle, which is a great deal on a bunch of items including gems, pearls and shells. Crab Wars is an idle evolution games full of crabs, in case you haven't played it before.
Do you want to golf in a festive world? Extreme Golf has added a new golf course, called the Snow Village, which looks like Santa's snowy home in the North Pole! There is also an added snowball, for you to golf with of course. Along with these festive additions, Extreme Golf has added a new mode, that allows you to take one shot at three separate holes, with the best approach shot being the winner.
With new Christmas content being added every day for the 12 days of Christmas, Spongebob: Krusty Cook-Off is full of festive fun! The fish living in Bikini Bottom are all dressed up for Christmas, even Spongebob has become Santa, Squirdward is a Reindeer and Patrick is an Elf! There is a limited time event currently running, testing how well you can cook up all of your orders as Spongebob himself.
Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac has had a holiday makeover, with festiv UI Changes and a PvP Melee mode, now back, with a Christmas makeover. You can find new outfits fitting for the holidays and a limited time, in-game event happening just over the holiday season. Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac is a RPG packed with content and well worth checking out.
Bringing in a bit of the cold weather, Roundguard has an ice cold frost giant added to it's game! Along with a Gift Giver event, who is rewarding players with treasure through wrapped gifts, if they complete some quests to get their reward. The characters within the game are wearing their Christmas jumpers and warm hats, and there are tons of daily challenges using the new winter content for you to explore.
Of course, PUBG Mobile have embraced the cold with their Frost Festival game mode! There are frosty castles and icy areas that you can now battle in, complete with characters who are dressed for the wintertime, snow-covered monuments and Christmas decorations. Frost castles are appearing within the map, which can be looted for useful supplies, and there are icy zones that can change how combat is made.
The game also features snowmen and snow chickens, which can be used as statues to provide cover from enemy attacks. It's a really festive and snow-covered update.
Through taking care of your pet in Trivia Crack, you can win a Christmas Pack, which is full of accessories, cookies and credits that you can then use on your pet. The game itself has been given a bunch of winter UI updates as well, to bring in the holiday spirit.This game is one full of trivia and knowledge.
Along with an update to Trivia Crack, Trivia Crack 2 has had a festive UI design, and a few new wheels added to bring a bit more magic into the game! You can spin a Christmas Eve and Capricorn Season Wheel while playing this trivia game.
Planes Control, a game about managing air traffic, has had a bit of a wintertime update, adding in some snowy weather conditions that will challenge your flights. If the snowfall starts in Tornado Alley, one of the more popular maps in the game, you might find everyone freezing to near death and a lot of complications! It's a neat twist to the game that fits this time of year perfectly.
Along with an update showcasing the birthday of Falcon, one of the characters within Masketeers: Idle Has Fallen, you will find a wintertime update that you won't want to miss. Currently in the game, you can find special Santa Kois and mini Trades of Fates will be appearing in battles. When they show up, they will give players candy canes, which can then be exchanged for various upgrade materials.
If that's not enough, there are also a host of different outfits that will be appearing, including Nightingale's Gingerbird visage and Falcon's Winter Walker, to name a few.
Heroes War Counterattack is a fairly new game, with this update being the first major update since the game's release. Along with a lot of in-game improvements and changes, there is a few different special events happening for the rest of the month, adding a Christmas wheel into the game, which you can pay tickets to use. Along with this wheel, there are some new items, including Nadine SD Portrait - Christmas Special Edition and Wreath Frame which can be awarded to players for just logging in.
Pokemon Masters EX has had a holiday makeover, much like the one you may have seen last year, with two holiday themed Sync Pairs and an in-game event full of Christmas magic. This in-game event, called Deck the Halls, follows the newly added Sync Pairs - who are looking to decorate a large Christmas tree in time for the big day itself. You will need to complete a series of battles that will then give you items for the tree, so you can decorate it! The game also features some festive decorations and background music too.
Defender Legends has launched a new, in-game, time exclusive event which have been under wraps for a while now - but once you download the update, you should be able to take part in the festive magic! Along with this, the shop is packed with gift packs and discounts, along with a 7-day check in reward for opening the game.
Comments