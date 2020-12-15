Updated: Original list by Matt Thrower, Updated by Jupiter Hadley on December 15th, 2020.

Christmas should be a time for sharing and being sociable. If you're a gamer, though, you want to spend some time curled up alone for some quality screen time. All the more so if there were some hot new games or bits of hardware in your stocking.

So we feel we should remind you that on mobile, at least, there's an easy way to do both at once.

Both the App Store and Google Play boast a cracking selection of board game adaptations. These aren't your tired old classics but fresh, thrilling, and thoroughly modern titles. Games that the whole family will love. And at a fraction of the price and setup time of the real thing.

Gather them round with some of these, and get your screen time and some family time all at once.