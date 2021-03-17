Updated: Original list by Jon Mundy, Updated by Jupiter Hadley on March 19th, 2021.

It's good to play together. The thing is, as we all get busier and more spread apart from our friends, it gets more and more challenging to simply sit in the same room and play games.

If you're a PC or console gamer, it's long been normal to get online and indulge in some high quality multiplayer competition.

Things are a little less well developed on mobile, for obvious reasons, but that's not to say there are no good online multiplayer options.

And just to reiterate, we're not talking about asynchronous mobile-friendly games here. We're talking full-on live competition.

There are plenty of examples of live online multiplayer games on iPhone and iPad, but these five represent the different styles and genres that are out there. As such, we reckon there's something to tempt every iOS gamer online here.