ARK: Survival Evolved is going primeval with ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition for mobile

Life finds a way as this new version hits the palm of your hand

ARK: Survival Evolved for mobile is getting a brand-new edition

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition comes with all previous DLC and more

It leverages new Unreal Engine 4 improvements and enhancements

With the release of ARK: Survival Evolved for mobile in 2018, we saw the dinosaur-hunting survival-crafting game make a big splash on mobile. But if you thought the lustre had faded, get ready, because the jam-packed, definitive version, ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition is coming to mobile in the 2024 Holiday period!

While the initial release of Ark: Survival Evolved for mobile was good, this new version of the game promises to be something else entirely. Aside from improvements and enhancements leveraging Unreal Engine 4, the game will also come with all of the ARK Expansion packs currently available.

That means you're getting: Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction and Genesis Parts 1 & 2. But that's not all, because the ARK Island and Scorched Earth maps are also joined by the fan-favorite Ragnarok map! That's alongside the aforementioned improvements and every update and addition made since the game's original release in 2015.

A familiar face on our list of the top 25 PC & console conversions to mobile, ARK joins Rust in being considered one of the premier survival-crafting games. With hundreds of dinosaurs and unique creatures to encounter, as well as multiplayer tribes to join and war with throughout the lush tropical paradise (and beyond) this new version of the game promises thousands of hours of fun, right in the palm of your hand.

We can expect ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition to hit sometime in November or December. So until then, be sure to check out some of our guides on ARK: Survival Evolved to stay up to date!

