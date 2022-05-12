Apex Legends Mobile is launching worldwide next week, with new cinematic trailer dropped to celebrate

After years of waiting, we finally have the release date for the highly anticipated battle royale – Apex Legends Mobile. Since its launch on PC and console in 2019, people have been asking about a mobile version, particularly since all the other popular battle royales like Fortnite and PUBG already have mobile ports. Now, by next week fans will be able to enjoy EA’s incredibly popular BR as Apex Legends Mobile is officially landing on Android and iOS on May 17th.

To celebrate the launch date news, the developers just dropped a new cinematic trailer and it looks dope! It is made in the format of a news forecast and features the Syndicate’s tournament, showcasing all of Apex’s popular characters like Mirage, Bangalore, Gibraltar, Mozambique, Wraith, and so many more. The coolest part of the trailer is at the end which showcases an unseen character in a bar, all ready to take on Mirage. Check out the trailer below:

The game is still in the pre-registration phase with an abundance of rewards up for grabs. The response was so massive that Respawn had to increase the number of pre-registration rewards! As of now, players will already receive a Pre-Registered Badge, Fateful Games Banner Frame, On Target Banner Pose, Teeth Cutter Epic R99 Skin, and the Molten Earth Epic Skin. Just two more rewards to go, which are, the Become Legendary Holospray at 15 million pre-registrations and the Sunfire Initiate Skin at 25 million. Apex currently sits on 14 million+ pre-orders. Will the records be broken this week?

If you haven’t already registered for one of the coolest FPS battle royales out there, be sure to do so on Google Play. iOS users can sign up on the official website to receive the rewards at launch.